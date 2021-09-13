Dubai: There has been a lot of talk over India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s spot on the Test side following his repeated failure during the four Tests in England. While some plaudits feel Rahane should be dropped and players like Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav should be given an opportunity, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag does not think that way.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Set to Replace Virat Kohli as Limited Overs Captain After T20 World Cup: Report

Sehwag feels Rahane should get another opportunity in India.

"I feel when your overseas tour goes bad, you should get a chance in India as well because this comes once in four years but you will play a series in India every year. If the series goes bad in India, then I will understand that the form which was bad overseas is there here as well, then he deserves it now," Sehwag had said on the Sony Sports Network.

The ex-India opener said he has seen players failing repeatedly persisted with and that reaping rewards later.

“I have seen many great players who have not done anything for 8 or 9 Tests, not even a fifty and they still were persisted with, and the result was that they performed going ahead and scored 1200-1500 runs in a year in Test cricket,” he added.

Sehwag feels Rahane should play the Tests against New Zealand in India later this year and if he does not come good in that, it should be over for him.

“Everyone goes through a bad phase. The question is how you behave with your player in a bad phase, whether you back him or leave him. According to me, Ajinkya Rahane should get a chance when the next series happens in India. If he doesn’t perform there, you can say – thank you very much for your contribution,” the former India opener pointed out.