ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Should England Have Got Six Runs or Five? Well, the overthrow that allowed England six runs has stirred fresh controversy. England needed nine off three balls when Stokes hit a full-toss towards deep mid-wicket, they were going for the second, and Stokes, in his dived into the striker’s end, the ball got deflected with his bat towards the long-stop boundary for four overthrows! But, should it have been five runs instead of six?

According to Law 19.8, pertaining to “Overthrow or wilful act of fielder”, it would appear that England’s second on-field run should not have counted, making it a total of five runs for the incident, not six.

The law states: “If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.”

“There was a lot in that game, jeez. I’d like to commiserate Kane and his team. The fight that they show is worth aspiring to. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. It was a very hard-fought game. It was a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. We lost a lot of wickets. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year journey. We have developed a lot over those years, especially the last two. We find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us,” said Morgan after the win.