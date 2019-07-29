The left-arm speedster from Pakistan Mohammad Amir, who recently retired from Test cricket, found himself in the middle of a controversy. Amir liked a tweet which read, “Should Leave This Terrorist Country’ and that has created a furore. Not long back, he announced his retirement from Test cricket which came as a shock to his fans and now this. Some fans believe that he is doing all of this to get a British passport. “It has been an honor to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket,” Amir said in a statement announcing his retirement.

Here is the tweet and you can see Amir has liked it:

“Amir himself is now upset that how this private discussion came out in the open and who leaked the discussions. The Pakistan Cricket Board and team management in West Indies are now investigating as to who is responsible for leaking out this private discussion,” a report in Pakistan said.

Amir is married to a British national and that seemed to have sparked the rumours of him wanting to settle down in the UK. He is married to Nargis Malik, who is a British national and that allows him to attain a spouse visa.

“He is clearly planning to obtain a British passport and permanently settle down in England in future,” a well-informed source said.

“With a spouse visa he can work freely and enjoy other benefits as a permanent resident of the UK which is why he is planning to also purchase a house in England,” the source added.

His decision to retire did not go down well with former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram.