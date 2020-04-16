Former India skipper MS Dhoni may not have played an international game since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, despite that former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels the 2011 WC-winning captain should be picked because he knows how to win games under pressure and believes there is a lot of cricket still left in him and one cannot rule out his chances of getting picked. Also Read - LBW by a Certain Pie-Chucker: Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Pietersen's Question

"I think ruling him out will be unfair. See a lot of cricket is still left in Dhoni and when a player plays for this long, there are ups and downs in his career. It happens with every cricketer, not just Dhoni," Mohammad Kaif said as quoted by India Today.

Realising his views would be different from others, Kaif also said that Dhoni should not be assessed on his performance in the IPL.

“See, people may have eyes on Dhoni that how he is going to play in the IPL and then there will be talks of the T20 World Cup but my view is different from others. I do not judge Dhoni based on his IPL form. He is a great batsman and he is fit now. Dhoni wants to play IPL, do captaincy and is showing his availability. He has a winning mentality and knows how to win games under pressure,” Kaif said.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks unlikely that the IPL will take place though it has not been ruled out completely.