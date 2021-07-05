New Delhi: With much talk that former India cricketer Rahul Dravid should replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the team, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev gave his verdict on the issue. The legendary all-rounder reckoned there is nothing wrong in trying to shape Dravid as the next coach but feels there is no point to do it as long as Shastri delivers. Dev also said such talk creates unnecessary pressure on coaches and players. Also Read - India's Tour to Sri Lanka is an Opportunity For Rahul Dravid to Create Future Champions: Salman Butt

Former India captain Kapil Dev opined, “I don’t think there is any need to speak about it. Let this Sri Lanka series get over. We’ll get to know the kind of performance our team has dished out. If you’re trying to shape a new coach, there’s nothing wrong with it. Then again, if Ravi Shastri continues to do a good job, there’s no reason to remove him either. Only time will tell. Before that, I think it will put unnecessary pressure on our coaches and players,” the former India captain said on the Wah Cricket Show on ABP News. Also Read - IND vs SL 2021: VVS Laxman Feels Rahul Dravid Appointment as Head Coach Will 'Create Future Champions of Indian Cricket'

Meanwhile, Dravid is part of the Indian team touring Sri Lanka as the Virat Kohli-led side is in England for the upcoming Test series. Hailing India’s bench strength, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper also spoke on two touring teams. Kapil said that there is nothing wrong with it as it gives an opportunity to others as well. Also Read - Video: Nice to be Out of Quarantine, Says Rahul Dravid Before Heading to Nets in Colombo

“India have a big bench strength. If players get the opportunity and India can assemble two teams that can claim to win in both England and Sri Lanka, there is nothing better. If the youngsters get the opportunity, there’s nothing wrong with it. But if it is up to the team management to decide whether they should apply such pressure on two teams simultaneously,” Kapil pointed out.