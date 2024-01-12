Home

Should Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Open in T20 World Cup For India? Suresh Raina Gives VERDICT

T20 World Cup 2024: Raina reckons the idea of Rohit and Kohli opening is not a good idea and that the latter should play at No. 3 as that will allow Jaiswal to open.

Delhi: Since India Head coach Rahul Dravid proposed the idea that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may open in the T20 World Cup 2024, there have been many speculations doing the rounds. If the two senior batters open, where does Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill fit-in? Amid all the talk of Rohit and Kohli opening, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has given his verdict. Raina reckons the idea of Rohit and Kohli opening is not a good idea and that the latter should play at No. 3 as that will allow Jaiswal to open.

“I prefer Kohli to bat at No.3 because if Yasasvi plays, he will open with Rohit because of that left-right combination. We have seen in the past when Gambhir and Sehwag used to play or when Sachin and Dada (Sourav Ganguly) used to play. And it is not just because of the combination, they are both attacking batters. With Kohli at No.3, India’s line-up looks more solid. He runs between the wickets, and keeps that scoreboard ticking. I feel his ideal position is No. 3. But if the management feels he should open, then Yashasvi can bat at No. 3. But I feel Yashasvi should open because he is young, shows that intent as well so India can get that good early start,” he told Hindustan Times.

