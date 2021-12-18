Mumbai: It is not clear whether experienced Shikhar Dhawan would be picked over in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or not for the ODI series in South Africa, but ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has weighed in on the issue surrounding the veteran opener. Dhawan – who has scored only 58 runs in five matches – is not in top form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, yet Chopra reckons the left-hander should be picked for the ODI squad.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Makes BIG Prediction on Virat Kohli; Backs Test Captain to Overcome Century Drought in South Africa Tour

“12, 8 (18), 14, 12 and 0 – that’s his last five scores in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy. Should you select him? I think he should be. Dhawan is India’s proven customer. He has done phenomenally well in One-Day cricket. He is the Mr ICC. If we look at 2023 World Cup — if he stays fit — why not?” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel. Also Read - The MS Dhoni-Virender Sehwag Rift: A Controversy That Rocked Indian Cricket!

India has not played much ODI cricket recently and hence dropping Dhawan would not be the right thing reckons Chopra. Also Read - Not Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly Reveals Batting Legend's Name Who Wanted to Takeover as Team India Head Coach After Ravi Shastri

He added: “India haven’t played ODI cricket in 2021, so why drop him? Some people had insisted that he should’ve even been selected in the T20 World Cup. Just because Ruturaj is scoring runs, or Iyer can open, or the Rohit-Rahul pair is set.. I think dropping him would be grossly unfair.”

It could very well be that Dhawan and Gaikwad – both are picked – as backup openers. In all liklihood, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma would open in the ODIs.

The ODI team is not yet announced but the fact that Rohit Sharma would be leading the side and not Virat Kohli was recently confirmed by the BCCI.