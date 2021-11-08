Abu Dhabi: Following India’s exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, ex-cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Virat Kohli- who is set to lead the side in T20s for the last time – should offer captaincy to Rohit Sharma during the Super 12 game versus Namibia on Monday.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India Can't Score Against Good Bowlers of Strong Teams, Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli-Led Side's Exit From the Tournament

Previewing the match for Dafa News via his social-media handles, Manjrekar said: "If Virat Kohli wants to sort of start a new trend, the inevitable future in T20 cricket, he could maybe offer the leadership straightaway to Rohit Sharma in this final game. Then Rohit Sharma may not be rested and play as captain."

Kohli – who became captain of India's T20 side in 2017 – has not won an ICC trophy and that would remain a disappointment. Kohli has led India in 49 T20Is, winning 29 with a win percentage of 63.82.

