On a day when clubs in the top two divisions of Spanish football returned to training in groups of up to 10 people, Spanish LaLiga President Javier Tebas said he has no problems in holding games on weekdays also to help speed up the remaining eleven rounds of matches left to finish the season which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We shouldn't have any problems playing on Mondays across the eleven rounds of matches we have left to play," Tebas said in quotes shared by LaLiga.

"The stumbling block we had before was the fans in the stadiums but that won't be an issue right now. I hope for some sense from the Spanish Football Federation on this, because it"s very important for us to be able to give both our national and international broadcasters, and fans across the world, football on as many days as possible to ensure as little harm as is possible," he added.

So far, footballers in country were only allowed to train individually as the authorities look to resume matches in mid-June.

“The start of the next phase in La Liga’s Return to Training protocol is another step towards the restarting of the competition. It will be good to be able to set all training routines on an equal footing,” Tebas said.

“It’s very important that every club has the same chance to be in good shape. It”s not essential, but it’s very important and we”re grateful that it will be like that.”

Bundesliga, recently, became the first European football league to return to the field and Tebas believes the German authorities have set an important precedent for others to follow.

“I’ve congratulated the Bundesliga CEO and his team because they’ve taken a very important step,” Tebas said.

“We’ve worked hard on this together over the past months, we’ve exchanged protocols, ideas we spoke once or twice every week. I’m very proud of the Bundesliga and their team. It wasn’t easy; they were the first to get up and running and they”re an example to follow.

“When each autonomous community moves from one de-escalation phase to another, that”s when people will have more contact with each other and we have to be very careful. It”s at this stage that we all have to be very careful and focused on sticking to the health measures, when we go home, when we”re with other people. Every ”phase” opens us up to more people. It”s practically impossible to get infected while training, though. With all the safety measures and precautions we’ve put in place, it”s practically impossible.”

