By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shraddha Kapoor TROLLS Third Umpire Hilariously Over Shubman Gill’s Controversial Dismissal During WTC Final | VIRAL POST
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and trolled the third umpire hilariously.
London: India lost the World Test Championship final 2023 by 209 runs against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. Following the loss, the Indian team faced heat from the experts and on social media. But some experts and fans reckoned things could have been different if India opener Shubman Gill would not have been given out by the third umpire. It was a close-call over Cameron Green had taken the catch cleanly or not. Replays showed that there was ample doubt, yet the decision went in favour of the Australian team. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and trolled the third umpire hilariously. She shared an Instagram story where she offered ‘badaam’ too the third umpire.
Also Read:
- Anushka Sharma Finds Support After Being Unnecessarily TROLLED Following Virat Kohli, India's Loss in WTC Final 2023 | VIRAL POSTS
- Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence on Rumours of Rift With Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni After WTC Final 2023
- Virat Kohli Back as India Captain, Rohit Sharma Axed as Leader: Fans Demand After India Lose WTC Final - VIRAL POSTS
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.