Shraddha Kapoor TROLLS Third Umpire Hilariously Over Shubman Gill’s Controversial Dismissal During WTC Final | VIRAL POST

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and trolled the third umpire hilariously.

Shraddha Kapoor TROLLS Third Umpire

London: India lost the World Test Championship final 2023 by 209 runs against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. Following the loss, the Indian team faced heat from the experts and on social media. But some experts and fans reckoned things could have been different if India opener Shubman Gill would not have been given out by the third umpire. It was a close-call over Cameron Green had taken the catch cleanly or not. Replays showed that there was ample doubt, yet the decision went in favour of the Australian team. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and trolled the third umpire hilariously. She shared an Instagram story where she offered ‘badaam’ too the third umpire.

