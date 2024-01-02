Shreyanka Patil Celebrates New Year at Virat Kohli’s Restaurant; Pics go VIRAL

Home

Shreyanka shared three pictures on her Instagram and that is being loved by the fans. In one of the pictures, there was a plate with Kohli's picture and a cupcake on it.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world. While he scores runs on the field to help his side win matches, he also wins hearts off the field. He truly is a modern-day crowd-puller. One of Kohli’s biggest fans, India cricketer Shreyanka Patil, celebrated her New Year at her idol’s restaurant in Bengaluru. Shreyanka took to Instagram after her meal to share pictures from her visit. She shared three pictures on her Instagram and that is being loved by the fans. In one of the pictures, there was a plate with Kohli’s picture and a cupcake on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil31)

Kohli’s charisma and popularity is not a secret to anyone in the world. He is one of the biggest global icons and has a massive fan following. The batting maestro had a terrific 2023, he shattered many records and produced loads of runs from his bat. However, his heroics were not enough to help India win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Despite the failing to clinch the World Cup trophy, Virat’s popularity has only skyrocketed.

Virat has surpassed Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the list of most viewed Wikipedia pages amongst Asians in 2023. As per the list, he is the most popular Asian personality. Over 10.7 million people visited Virat Kohli’s Wikipedia page.

Kohli became the first batter to amass 2000+ runs in a calendar year for the record seventh time on Day 3 of the first Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park. Virat Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who has the second most (six-time) 2000+ runs in a calendar year.

