Shreyanka Patil Reveals How She Picked Four Wickets In WPL 2024 Final

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore star bowler Shreyanka Patil revealed how she picked up four wickets against Delhi Capitals in the final of the ongoing Womens Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. She revealed that the ball was turning on the pitch and that helped her to pick up four wickets.

It was Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil who changed the game in favour of RCB after picking up three and four wickets in the final. RCB bundled out the hosts for 113.

“I really enjoyed bowling in the middle. They got a really good start. We kept saying it was matter of one wicket. And when it fell, we said okay another one. We kept fighting till the end. Enjoyed each and every moment so far. There is something in the wicket. I’m a different beast when there’s some turn. Playing against MI, I just got a little hairline fracture (on left hand). I missed two matches unfortunately, but credit to physios to put me back on the field. When I saw her, it was amazing to watch her bowl in the nets only (talking about Molineux)” said Shreyanka Patil in post inning conference.

After winning the toss, DC batters Lanning and Shefali came out to the crease. Both batters started their innings with an aggressive approach as they put on a 50-run partnership inside five overs.

Shefali was sent back to the pavilion in the eighth over after playing a blistering knock of 44 runs in 27 balls which was laced with two.

In the same over Sophie Molineux dismissed the two in-form batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey were sent back to the dressing room without opening their account. DC were 64/3 after eight overs despite getting an outstanding start from the opening batters.

Lanning got dismissed when the team score was 74 after scoring 23 runs with the help of three boundaries.

Inside seen runs, the DC franchise lost two more wickets as first Marizanne Kapp got dismissed after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 80 at at 81 DC lost the wicket of Jess Jonassen who was able to score just three runs.

Right-hand batters Radha Yadav (12) and Arundhati Reddy (10) played small knocks but theat were enough for the side.

The highest wicket-taker for RCB was Shreyanka who snapped four wickets in her spell of 3.3 overs where she conceded just 12 runs.

Three wickets were grabbed by Molineux in her spell of four overs where she conceded 20 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by young leg-spinner Asha Sobhana in her spell of three overs where she conceded 14 runs.

