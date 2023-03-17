Home

Shreyas Iyer Advised 10 Days Rest; Call On Availability For IPL Yet To Be Taken: Report

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a recurrence of a back injury during the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, has been advised to take ten days of rest, with a call for his availability for IPL 2023 yet to be taken.

Shreyas Iyer Advised 10 Days Rest; Call On Availability For IPL Yet To Be Taken: Report. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 17: India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a recurrence of a back injury during the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, has been advised to take ten days of rest, with a call for his availability for IPL 2023 yet to be taken.

A report in Cricbuzz on Friday said Iyer, who was midway pulled out of the Ahmedabad Test due to a lower back injury, will have to wait for 10 days to know his exact condition after seeing spine specialist Dr Abhay Nene here. It added that although the tests done on him are not encouraging, Iyer has not yet been officially ruled out of the IPL.

“The results of the initial scans were found to be bad and he was straightaway withdrawn from participating further in the Ahmedabad Test. After returning to his hometown, Mumbai, Iyer consulted specialist Abhay Nene, an expert with Bombay and Lilavati hospitals in the city, who treats spine complications.”

“Nene is believed to have advised Iyer to undergo the normal procedure that is advised in such situations – rest and rehab. He was told to come back after 10 days and Iyer may know in the next few days about his immediate and long-term future,” added the report.

During day four’s play in the Ahmedabad Test on Sunday, Iyer did not come out to bat, with the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) saying that he had gone for scans after the right-handed batter complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play and the medical team monitoring him.

Then, ahead of the start of day five’s play on Monday, the BCCI said in a statement, “Shreyas Iyer will take no further part in this Test. A specialist opinion will be sought.” On the eve of India’s first ODI against Australia in Mumbai, fielding coach T Dilip confirmed Iyer won’t be available for the three-game series.

The report also said Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team of which Iyer is captain, are preparing for any eventuality in case the batter is not available for the competition. Though Sunil Narine has emerged as a potential leadership candidate, the franchise could look in another direction in case Iyer is not available.

“The squad is expected to assemble in Kolkata in the next couple of days and a decision on the new captain, if need be, will be made after full clarity on Iyer,” it added. While IPL 2023 starts on March 31, Kolkata are scheduled to play their first match of the tournament on April 1, against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in Mohali.

