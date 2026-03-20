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Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh drop a WARNING for other franchises ahead of IPL 2026, say…

Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh drop a WARNING for other franchises ahead of IPL 2026, say…

PBKS stars Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh shares a shocking statement for other franchises ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

PBKS star player warns other franchises before IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. After a successful T20 World Cup 2026, cricket fans will witness one more experience filled with thrill.

RCB vs SRH to kick off IPL 2026

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer shares Punjab Kings strategy

Ahead of the first match of the tournament, last year’s runner-up Punjab Kings captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer shared great strategies for the upcoming contest along with the greatest pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh opens up on team bonding

The franchise unveiled their New Jersey for the IPL 2026 on Friday at a grand event in Mohali. Punjab Kings’ jersey featured Title Sponsor CP Plus. However, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh opened up about team bonding, overcoming personal challenges and their deep connection with Punjab. “This is the period where we live as a family for two months.”

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“The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie. We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually,” Shreyas said.

Shreyas Iyer reacts to his comeback after a serious injury

Shreyas also shared his feelings after returning to the field after a tough injury. “It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team.”

Punjab Kings eye title in IPL 2026

Iyer shared his love for the franchise and goal for the IPL 2026, “Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy.”

Arshdeep Singh reflects on journey with PBKS

Star pacer Arshdeep Singh reflects on fans’ support for the franchise and him, “When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege.”

“It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running in with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh also reacted to his journey in Punjab Kings, “The journey has been amazing,” he said. “When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team,” he added.

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