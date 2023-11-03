Home

Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool at ‘Short Ball’ Question; Video Viral After IND Beat SL in ODI WC 2023 – WATCH

Ind vs SL: Iyer did not like the query and snapped at the reporter.

Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool

Mumbai: Time and again Shreyas Iyer has been troubled by the short-pitch delivery and most teams around the world target him there. On Thursday, Sri Lanka tried the same during the ODI World Cup match at the Wankhede in Mumbai, but Iyer came up on top as he hammered a brilliant 82 off 56 balls. His innings was laced with six sixes and three fours. Despite his brilliant show at the Wankhede, he was asked about the short-pitch delivery and his problems with it. Iyer did not like the query and snapped at the reporter.

After the reporter asked him the question, he said “When you say it’s a problem for me, what do you mean?”

Shreyas giving clarification on his purported weakness against short balls..

#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/5FQP5hhACk — Shawstopper (@shawstopper_100) November 2, 2023

Realising that he has upset Iyer, the reporter quickly clarified saying that it was, “Not a problem exactly, but it’s troubled you.”

“Troubled me?” he said. “Have you seen how many pull shots I’ve scored, especially that have gone for four? If you’re trying to hit a ball, you’re bound to get out anyway, irrespective of if it’s a short ball, if it’s overpitched. If I get bowled two or three times, you all would say, ‘he can’t play an inswinging ball, he can’t play a cut if the ball is seaming’.

“We as players, we are bound to get out on any sort of deliveries. You guys have created that mahaul [atmosphere] outside that ‘he can’t play a short ball’, and I feel that people are picking that up every now and then and it plays on your [the media’s] mind regularly, and you keep working on that,” he continued.

