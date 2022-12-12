Shreyas Iyer Bowls to Virat Kohli During India’s Net Session at Chattogram Ahead of 1st Test vs Bangladesh | WATCH VIRAL CLIP

Ind vs Ban: What would surprise fans is the fact that he was getting a throwdown from Shreyas Iyer and not a regular bowler.

Iyer Bowls to Kohli

Chattogram: Virat Kohli should be brimming with confidence after his 72nd international century a couple of days ago against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Chattogram. A firm believer in cashing in on the good form, Kohli was in the nets and sweating it out with the bat. What would surprise fans is the fact that he was getting a throwdown from Shreyas Iyer and not a regular bowler.

In the net beside where Kohli is batting, there is veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara who is also having a knock. At the end of the clip, you can hear the click of the cameras. Here is the clip:

Shreyas Iyer is bowling to Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav facing net bowlers.#INDvsBangladesh #INDvsBAN #SportsYaari pic.twitter.com/50Bm26eleV — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) December 12, 2022

Despite losing the ODI series, India would start favourites given the quality they still have. But yes, it will not be a cruise against the formidable hosts.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma having picked up a finger injury, KL Rahul is set to lead the side. Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has been drafted in as Rohit’s replacement. Rishabh Pant, who wasn’t available in the ODI series, has been India’s top run-getter in Tests this year with 532 runs to his name in 5 matches.