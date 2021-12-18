Mumbai: While some reports suggest that Team Lucknow has already signed up Andy Flower as their coach and KL Rahul would be onboard as the captain, there are fresh reports that claim Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, and Hardik Pandya feature in the wishlist of the Ahmedabad franchise. While the two new franchises were supposed to name three players at the draft by December 25 – but the date is set to be deferred.Also Read - Will Ravichandran Ashwin Join CSK? Spinner's Response Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction is Pure Gold

While the Ahmedabad franchise awaits the green signal, the three players they have on their wishlist are megastars of IPL. A report in InsideSport claims that Iyer, Warner, and Pandya are players Ahmedabad is interested in.

David Warner: The Australian is in top form lately and getting him onboard would be a massive plus for the new setup. Warner comes in with truckloads of IPL experience. He has also led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only title in 2016. He could also step up as the captain apart from being the opener. Multiple reports suggest that a few other franchises would also be targetting him.

Shreyas Iyer: The Indian batter recently made a dream Test debut for India and would be high-on-confidence. Like KL Rahul, he decided against being retained by his franchise. He would also be in the radar of a number of franchises.