  • Shreyas Iyer DROPPED? India’s T20I Squad For Afghanistan Series Stirs SPECULATIONS

Ind vs Afg: Looks like Shreyas Iyer has been dropped from the T20I scheme of things in the year of the T20 WC.

Updated: January 8, 2024 9:54 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Shreyas Iyer (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan was finally announced on Sunday evening. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a comeback to the side, it was surprising to see the names of some stars missing. The name of Shreyas Iyer did not feature in the squad list released by the BCCI. So, has he been dropped? Yes, it seems like he has been dropped. Is it unfair? Yes, it is a tad-bit unfair and also bizarre to drop him after he was made the vice-captain of the five-match series against Australia- and then he was also part of the T20Is versus South Africa.

It is clear that he does not find a spot in the top-order in T20Is with Virat Kohli making a comeback. Suryakumar Yadav would also return to the side and these are the reasons why Iyer could not make it.

India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Rohit, Kohli, Jaiswal, Samson, Varma, Rinku, Sundar, Axar, Avesh, Arshdeep, Kuldeep

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

