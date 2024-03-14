Home

Shreyas Iyer Grooves On Dhol After Mumbai Win 42nd Ranji Title | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Mumbai middle order batter Shreyas Iyer was spotted dancing after Mumbai beat Vidarbha in the final of Ranji Trophy at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs to clinch their 42nd Ranji title.

Shreyas Iyer who scored 7 and 95 in the final was seen dancing after his team’s victory and the video of cricketer is going viral on social sphere, here is the clip.

Shreyas Iyer dancing and celebrating Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy win. pic.twitter.com/nsfaHuZuhk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2024

