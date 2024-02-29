Home

‘Shreyas Iyer Had An Injury Issue…’: KKR Coach Adds Fresh Twist After India Star Misses Out On BCCI Central Contracts

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the two cricketers whom BCCI has dropped from the Central Contracts list.

Shreyas Iyer was one of the India's top run-getters in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit revealed Shreyas Iyer had an injury but got it solved adding a new twist in the whole episode after the Indian batter lost his place in the BCCI’s Central Contracts, which was announced on Wednesday. During his time away from Indian team. Iyer didn’t turn up for his state side in the Ranji Trophy despite BCCI’s mandate of playing domestic cricket. Instead, the right-hander was busy in the KKR pre-season camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League. Notably, Iyer is the captain of KKR.

For the unknown, Iyer reportedly faked an injury to skip one of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game. The stylish batter stated he is having a back spasm at a time when a National Cricket Academy (NCA) physio claimed the cricketer is perfectly fit. Pandit’s recent claims added a new layer to the whole saga.

“I will not say Shreyas must be included in a certain Grade, but he is definitely a player who can serve India in any format. He has had an injury issue, but it was solved. He is a good performer and even scored a century (105 against New Zealand in 2021 at Kanpur) on Test debut,” Pandit was quoted as saying to Mid-Day.

“In our future series, there may be some players who will not be in form, so naturally Shreyas will be there. He will play domestic cricket and can perform in the IPL. He is going to be useful for Indian cricket in any format,” added the KKR coach who had worked with Iyer.

