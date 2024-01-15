Home

Shreyas Iyer Happy With Match Fitness In Ranji Trophy Game Vs Andhra Pradesh Ahead Of IND Vs ENG Test Series

Shreyas Iyer has been named in the India squad for the first two Test matches against England. The squad for the rest of three Test matches will be announced later.

Shreyas Iyer had a poor outing in two Tests against South Africa. (Image: X)

Mumbai: India batter Shreyas Iyer was asked to play the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh by the team management to test his fitness levels in the longest format ahead of the five-match Test series against England at home starting later this month, stated the cricketer himself. The right-hander was named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England which BCCI announced earlier week.

After a mediocre outing in South Africa in two Tests, Iyer scored run-a-ball 48 against Andhra Pradesh. But what he found satisfying was his fitness spread across two Andhre Pradesh innings which consisted 145-plus overs of fielding.

“I’m assuming that we would be getting turning wickets against England. But other than that, it was just for my match fitness, to stay on the field as long as possible, that’s what mainly I was focusing on because especially after my injury,” Iyer said after Mumbai’s win.

“It has been tough for me to stick on the outfield for long. So this was great practice for me,” added the India batter who scored more than 500 runs in the ODI World Cup last year at home. Meanwhile, Iyer who was rested for the T20I series Afghanistan, isn’t worried about the Test series against England.

Iyer doesn’t want to look too much ahead and is happy with what he doing at present. “See, right now I’m being in the present. I have finished the match which I was asked to play (Ranji game against Andhra). I came, and I executed, so I am happy with what I’m doing.

“Something that is not in my control, I can’t be focusing on that. It’s important to take one match at a time, not think about five-match Test series. The team is only for the first two games. The motto would be to perform in the first two games and then look forward to the rest of the games,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iyer gifted a autographed Indian jersey to a fan girl after the match. He also gave an autograph to a fan on the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal ticket. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Iyer scored 105 off just 70 balls. India won the game

