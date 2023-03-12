Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer Injured? Indian Batter Complains of Lower Back Pain, Taken For Scans – BCCI

Shreyas Iyer Injured? Indian Batter Complains of Lower Back Pain, Taken For Scans – BCCI

Ind vs Aus: BCCI has provided an update on Iyer's situation. Iyer has picked up lower back pain and has been taken for scans. It is not clear he will come out to bat or not.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of First Test vs Australia; Check Replacement

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer did not walk out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed on Saturday during the fourth Test and that raised speculations. Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat and one felt it was a ploy to have a left-hander with Virat Kohli in the middle. On the fourth day, once Jadeja perished – the feeling was that Iyer will out to bat – but that did not happen. Now, BCCI has provided an update on Iyer’s situation. Iyer has picked up lower back pain and has been taken for scans. It is not clear whether he will come out to bat or not.

Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play (against Australia)​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) (file photo) pic.twitter.com/XT7pUTGygd — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

You may like to read

Update from BCCI: Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) March 12, 2023

As we speak, Kohli is on 69* and looking good to break his century drought. He would get to his 28th Test ton if he gets there. The crowd is egging on the former India captain for every run here.

Earlier on Day 3, Shubman Gill was the star as he hit his second Test century.

Gill gave ample display of his immense talent with a stylish hundred and batted for nearly six hours to score 128 off 235 balls that included 12 boundaries apart from a lofted six off Nathan Lyon. He justified his selection in playing XI ahead of KL Rahul.

“There was phase in the middle when I was scoring 40s and 50s (52 and 44 against New Zealand in 2021) and getting out and when I played the one-off fifth Test in England, I scored some 20 odd (17) and I got out early in that innings,” Gill said at the end of Day 3 in Ahmedabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.