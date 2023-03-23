Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer Injury: India Batter To Wait And Watch Before Taking Call On Surgery – Report

Shreyas Iyer Injury: India Batter To Wait And Watch Before Taking Call On Surgery – Report

Shreyas Iyer complained off back pain during India's fourth Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He is also likely to miss the initial stages of IPL 2023.

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly opted against surgery for the back pain that re-occurred during the fourth Test against Australia earlier this month. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Iyer will take a few more days before taking a call on his treatment.

Based on the report, Iyer is looking out for options if the surgery could be avoided at this stage because, going under the knife would rule him out of action for at least six-to eight months. And if that happens, Iyer’s place in the ODI World Cup squad looks doubtful.

You may like to read

In the BGT, Iyer had to miss the first Test against Australia in Nagpur due to the same injury and prior to that, the Mumbai batter had missed the white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

Iyer, who is currently at home, had been asked to take 10 days rest on March 17 by a Mumbai-based spine specialist Abhay Nene.

“Poor guy! It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back recurred,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the fourth Test against Australia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.