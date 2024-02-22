Home

Shreyas Iyer is Fit, NCA Confirms Day After KKR Captain Opts Out of Ranji Trophy Due to Back Pain

Shreyas Iyer missed the Rajkot game as he was sent to the NCA to get proper treatment.

Mumbai: With it being the year of the T20 World Cup, most cricketers seem to be laying more emphasis on the shorter format of the game despite the BCCI asking cricketers to give domestic cricket importance. After Ishan Kishan’s absence from the Ranji, it seems Shreyas Iyer is also taking that route. Iyer, who was part of the Test series against England, opted out of the Rajkot Test after he complained of back stiffness. He missed the Rajkot game as he was sent to the NCA to get proper treatment.

Yesterday, Iyer opted out of playing Ranji Trophy, claiming that he is not fully fit. But now, Nitin Patel, the head of sports science at the National Cricket Academy, in an email to selectors, confirmed that Shreyas Iyer did not report any ‘fresh injury’ and he was ‘fit’.

