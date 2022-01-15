New Delhi: Former India spinner Maninder Singh picked Shreyas Iyer as the next captain of India and urged the Indian selectors and the think-tank to make him play as much as possible. Iyer was part of the Test squad but did not get the opportunity to play in the Test series against South Africa.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Team India Escape Sanction For Their Ire Against Host Broadcaster SuperSport Due To A Loophole in ICC Laws

In an exclusive chat with india.com, Maninder spoke at length on various issues including Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's poor form and added that it is time for the selectors to look ahead, give opportunities to some new faces as the core of the Indian batting is pretty old and almost all of them are at the fag end of their Test career.

"If you pick up Ajinkya Rahane's record or Cheteshwar Pujara's record, I think it is time to look ahead. I am taking nothing away from these boys, they have done a tremendous job for Indian cricket. Pujara, in particular, has got a very good record. But then, I think there comes a time when you have to look ahead. In another one and a half years, the core of the Indian batting might change with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahane and Pujara all above 33-years of age," said the former India spinner.

Praising Iyer’s attitude, Maninder argued his case by stating that he has been ready for three-four years but we have not played him enough.

“My next captain would be Shreyas Iyer and I have been saying this for four-five years to make him play as much as possible and why is he not in the team? That boy has such a lovely attitude and I think he has been looking ready for the last 3-4 years. So, Iyer, I see him as a future captain. We need to look at the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran has done well, Priyank Panchal too. Somewhere down the line, I think it is time to look ahead for the Indian selectors,” added the 56-year-old.