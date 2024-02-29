Home

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Alright! But Why Didn’t BCCI Give Kuldeep Yadav ‘Grade A’ Contract?

Kuldeep has been one of the best spinners in the world across formats over the past two seasons.

Kuldeep Yadav @BCCI

Delhi: In what could be labelled as a stunning move, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) cracked the whip and walked the talk as they released fresh Central Contracts for Indian cricketers in which, the names of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were missing. But, another thing that seemed a little unfair was Kuldeep Yadav not bagging a ‘Grade A’ contract. Kuldeep, who was in the ‘C’ bracket, was promoted to the ‘B’ bracket in the new contract. Kuldeep has been one of the best spinners in the world across formats over the past two seasons.

