Shreyas Iyer Joins Kolkata Knight Riders Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024 | Watch Viral VIDEO

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the preparation camp ahead of Indian Premier League 2024. Iyer was recently featured in the Ranji final where his team Mumbai made history by winning the trophy for the 42nd time.

Iyer played a brilliant knock of 95 runs in the final but he didn’t come on the field due to nagging back pain. After his absence from the field, there were rumors that he would likely to miss the initial matches of IPL. But KKR shared a video where Shreyas Iyer is looking fit and will lead KKR from the opener clash. Here is the clip:

Apart from Iyer mentor Gautam Gambhir has also joined the franchise camp ahead of the marquee event. KKR won two IPL titles under Gambhir’s captaincy.

Gambhir joined Knight Riders in 2011 and was with the team till 2017. During the period, KKR qualified for the IPL playoffs five times (including the two years they won the tournament) and also reached the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014.

Apart from Gambhir, the franchise also took a bold move in the IPL 2024 Player Auction at Dubai last year, they shelled out Rs 24.75 crore for the services of Australia’s left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc.

