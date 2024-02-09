Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer Likely to MISS 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England Due to Back Stiffness – REPORT

Shreyas Iyer Likely to MISS 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England Due to Back Stiffness – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Iyer told the medical staff that he gets a back stiffness after he plays 30 balls in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer Injury @Twitter

Rajkot: In what could be called as a heartbreaking news for the Indian cricket team ahead of the third Test at Rajkot versus England, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the game. Iyer complained of stiffness in his back as per a report in The Indian Express and that may force him to sit out. Iyer told the medical staff that he gets a back stiffness after he plays 30 balls in the middle. The report also suggests that the pain occurs in his groin when he looks to play a forward defense. He is likely to visit the NCA for treatment and assessment.

Trending Now

“Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defence,” a source told The Indian Express. “Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later,” a source told The Indian Express.

You may like to read

If Iyer does not feature at Rajkot then Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in Vizag, may get another chance or may be – the side looks at Sarfaraz Khan. Things have become extremely interesting fllowing this new development.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.