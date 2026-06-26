Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING debut as T20 skipper, Team India’s UNBEATEN streak vs Ireland over after…

Shreyas Iyer’s first match as full-time T20 captain ended in disappointment as India suffered a 34-run defeat in Belfast

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Ireland players shaking hands after beating India by 34 runs in the 1st T20I at Belfast. (Credits: Ireland Cricket/X)

Ireland secured a historic 34-run victory over India in the 1st of a 2-match T20I series in Belfast, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was Ireland’s first-ever win against India in any cricket format. The Irish bowlers used the pace of the pitch perfectly, bowling excellent lengths to exploit a careless Indian batting line-up that crumbled under pressure.

Chasing 183 for victory, India needed a sensible approach after the powerplay, but the batsmen lacked patience. India were eventually bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, despite a brilliant 20-ball fifty from opener Abhishek Sharma.

India’s chase started poorly when debutant pacer Jai Moondra got Sanju Samson to chop the ball onto his stumps. Abhishek Sharma kept India flying in the powerplay, hitting Liam McCarthy for four boundaries in one over to reach his quick half-century.

Also Read: Who is Jai Moondra? Rajasthan-born Ireland pacer who took the wicket of Sanju Samson on his debut

However, India lost wickets regularly. Abhishek was caught in the deep off McCarthy, and Ishan Kishan fell cheaply to Matt Hollard, caught inside the ring.

🚨 HISTORY CREATED BY IRELAND! 🇮🇪🔥 Ireland have defeated India for the very first time in international cricket! 🤯 After never beating India in either ODIs or T20Is, they've finally broken the streak with a famous victory. 👏🏏#INDvsIRE pic.twitter.com/H116FnZtPE — Farhan Majeed (@MBilawalMajeed) June 26, 2026

Shreyas Iyer’s first match as full-time T20 captain ended in disappointment. He mistimed a slower ball from Hollard (3/28) straight to long-on. Although India scored 68 runs in the powerplay, they lost three crucial wickets.

The middle order failed to rescue the chase as Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube fell cheaply. The match ended when Arshdeep Singh was dismissed by Matthew Humphreys, sparking wild celebrations in the Irish camp.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl. Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not make his expected debut, but India’s pacers dominated early on. Harshit Rana, returning from a four-month injury lay-off, took 3 for 24 by bowling hard, back of a length deliveries. Ireland were reduced to 30 for 3 in the powerplay, losing Ross Adair, Tim Tector, and Harry Tector cheaply.

Ireland were struggling at 51 for 4 when captain Lorcan Tucker anchored the innings. Tucker smashed 50 off 36 balls, including a 14-run onslaught against Axar Patel. He shared a crucial 64-run partnership with Ben Calitz before falling to Rana.

After Tucker’s dismissal, Gareth Delany played a blistering cameo, scoring 49 runs. Delany took apart Prasidh Krishna, hitting him for three sixes and a four in a 27-run over. Krishna proved expensive, conceding 57 runs without a wicket.

Thanks to Delany’s late fireworks and an expensive 19-run over from Washington Sundar, Ireland recovered from a poor start to finish on a competitive 182 for 9, which proved more than enough as India succumbed to an embarrassing defeat.

The 2nd T20I will take place on Sunday, June 28 in the same venue.