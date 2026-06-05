Shreyas Iyer not Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill set to become new Team India T20 captain in place of Suryakumar Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will…

The BCCI are set to announced the sacking of Suryakumar Yadav as Indian T20I skipper, replacing him with Shreyas Iyer, on Saturday.

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Shreyas Iyer is set to be announced as new Indian T20I skipper. (Image: AI)

Team India are set to announce the appointment of a new T20I skipper just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final and barely months after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer will be the new skipper of the Indian T20I team starting with the series against Ireland and England which kicks off later this month in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex body met on Thursday evening and took the call to replace Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer at the helm while Rajasthan Royals superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make his much-awaited Team India debut. The selectors are expected to officially announce the elevation of Iyer after a selection meeting on Saturday.

This will be the second major call taken by the BCCI selection committee led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar after they decided to replace Rohit Sharma as Indian ODI captain after he led Team India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title and even won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final. Current Indian T20I skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to be selected in the side as well for the tours Ireland and England after being ignored for the preliminary squad of Asian Games 2026.

Iyer, who was retained for Rs 26.75 crore by Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026, had the unique record of leading three different franchises into the Indian Premier League final – Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in 2025 season. Suryakumar Yadav, who will turn 36 this year, paid the price for his poor showing in the T20 World Cup 2026 where he only managed to score 242 runs at a strike-rate of 136.72 followed by lackluster showing in IPL 2026 for MI, where he only managed 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 with a strike-rate of 147.54.

Also Read | Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson, THIS star cricketer will replace Virat Kohli for ODI series vs Afghanistan

What is Shreyas Iyer’s IPL captaincy record?

Shreyas Iyer has a brilliant record as captain in IPL tournament so far. In 94 matches as skipper, he has won 66 matches and lost 28 for a win-percentage of 60.43 per cent. Iyer was unlucky not to be picked for the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after scoring 604 runs at a strike-rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025 since Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were occupying middle-order berth.

In the IPL 2026 season, Iyer has managed to score 498 runs at a strike-rate of 168.81. Overall in T20 cricket, Iyer has managed to score 7076 runs in 254 matches at an average of 35.02 and strike-rate of 138.47 with 4 hundreds and 48 fifties to his name.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to become youngest-ever Indian debutant

IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is reportedly in line to become youngest-ever Indian debutant in international cricket at just over 15 years of age. Sooryavanshi, who scored 776 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike-rate of 237.3, is in line to make his T20I debut against Ireland or England later this month.

If he makes his debut this month, Sooryavanshi will break the record of Sachin Tendulkar in men’s cricket as the Indian legend had played his first international match against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

Shafali Verma is the youngest-ever women cricketer to play for India at the age of 15 years and 283 days and Sooryavanshi could break her record as well.