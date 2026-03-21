Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer opens up about fitness ahead of IPL 2026, says I lost...

Shreyas Iyer opens up about fitness ahead of IPL 2026, says ‘I lost…’

Shreyas Iyer reveals a big update about his fitness ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Shreyas Iyer shares a big update ahead of IPL 2026

A few days are left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the highly-intense tournament will begin on March 28th. The opener of the league will be played between RCB and SRH at Bengaluru.

However, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer will be seen playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Shreyas Iyer faced serious injury during ODI series against Australia

Shreyas Iyer will begin a new beginning in the IPL. After battling for his life in the ICU a few months ago, Shreyas is ready to lead the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Now, Shreyas Iyer’s entire focus is on leading the Punjab Kings to their first-ever IPL title.

Just a few months ago, he went through one of the scariest moments of his life. During the third ODI match against Australia in October 2025, he went for a catch and landed awkwardly and felt a sharp pain near his ribs. Things quickly became serious when doctors found a cut to his spleen and internal bleeding. Fans were worried as he was treated, but luckily the doctors stopped the bleeding without surgery, giving hope that he would make a full comeback.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Shreyas Iyer loses 7 kg weight during recovery

Shreyas Iyer had a tough time getting back after his injury. He also opened up that he lost 7 kgs at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. His progress was carefully monitored to ensure he didn’t push himself too soon, letting him rebuild his strength step by step. Even simple daily activities were limited at first, as he slowly rebuilt his strength and got back to full fitness.

During the Punjab Kings jersey launch in Mohali, Shreyas Iyer said, “I lost about seven kilos because of this injury. It was a serious injury. Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months. But it took a lot of hard work to gain those seven kilos back.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.