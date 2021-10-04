Dubai: Virat Kohli shocked one and all when he made the announcement that he would not lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the 2021 IPL season. Now, with Kohli on his way out as the leader – who would take over – that has been the question. While speculations are rife, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra named players who he thinks could take over from Kohli. His list features Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, and Shreyas Iyer.Also Read - IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Hails Virat Kohli-Led RCB After Qualifying For Playoffs, Calls Them 'Consistent'

Chopra, on his Youtube channel, said: "Will Delhi leave Shreyas Iyer? He can be captaincy material. Will KL Rahul continue with Punjab? If he gets released, he could be the one. If Mayank Agarwal is released, he can be. If Ravichandran Ashwin is released, he can be."

He also reckoned that RCB would retain AB de Villiers, Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the mega auctions. “If you have to build a new franchise, Kohli will be there, AB will also be there, it is possible Maxwell might also be there, Chahal might also be there. Even if you reacquire all of them, who will be the new captain you will get? It is going to be an interesting one, I don’t have an answer for that question,” he added.

It would surely be interesting to see who becomes the next RCB captain as rumours suggest David Warner is another candidate that would be looked at.

Meanwhile, with a win over Punjab, have sealed their playoffs berth. With a game still to go, they would like to win it and carry momentum into the knockouts.