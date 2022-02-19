Kolkata: With the series in the pocket, India – who would have made changes for the final T20I versus West India – will now need replacements for Virat Kohli as the ex-India skipper has got a break from cricket from the BCCI. With Kohli set to miss the third and final T20I, it would be interesting who gets an opportunity to fill in the big shoes. There are a number of options, but the more realistic ones would be – Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad.Also Read - Virat Kohli Gets a Heartwarming Message From Pakistani Fan During PSL Match | SEE PIC

Shreyas Iyer: The newly-appointed KKR captain would surely relish the chance to play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This would be his new home during the IPL. He has not got the chance to feature in the first two T20Is and captain Rohit Sharma said Iyer would need to chip in with the ball as well. He would not be new to the No 3 spot as he has done it before for the Delhi Capitals. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Exit Bio-Bubble in Kolkata, To Miss Third T20I vs West Indies: Report

Ruturaj Gaikwad: As for Gaikwad, he too stands a fair chance of making the XI. The right-handed opener has been in sublime touch throughout 2021 and was among the leading run-scorers in the IPL. Thanks to his good show, he was retained by Chennai Super Kings. He too – is yet to play a game in the home series. He would desperately want to go out there and leave a mark. It would be a tough call for the selectors over who replaces Kohli. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Loses Cool, Kicks Ball After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Drops Catch During 2nd T20I Between India-West Indies | WATCH VIDEO

With Rishabh Pant also granted a break by the BCCI, he too would miss the final T20I. It is likely that Ishan Kishan does the wicketkeeping duties.