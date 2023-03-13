Home

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League.

Shreyas Iyer didn't bat in the fourth Test against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer’s lower back injury ‘isn’t looking good at the moment’ according India captain Rohit Sharma and the middle-order batter in all likelihood could miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Iyer, who didn’t come out to bat in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, is already out the ODIs against Australia that starts later this month. The IPL 2023 begins on March 31. Iyer is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

“Poor guy… It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans,” Rohit said when asked about Iyer’s fitness status.

“I don’t know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well. So we don’t know the exact status of how long he will take to recover or when he will be back. When it happened, it did not look that great,” the skipper said.

Meanwhile, Iyer himself tweeted that he will be coming back stronger.

Series W 🇮🇳 Onto the WTC final ✌️Gutted to have missed out on the last few days but I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all the messages 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Td9M5qScBM — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 13, 2023

in case Iyer is ruled out of IPL 2023, Shakib Al Hasan can take over the leadership duties for KKR. Shakib has recently led Bangladesh to a T20I series win over England at home.

