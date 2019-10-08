India cricketer Shreyas Iyer was spotted indulging in a game of soccer with his Mumbai teammates during the Vijay Hazare Trophy season. The cricketers were playing football under incessant rain and amid puddles of water, which is risky. Fans urged the India middle-order batsman to avoid doing it as he may injure himself which will not be a good thing for the national side.

Shreyas shared the video on his social media accounts where it is evident that the cricketers are having fun. The game was taking place on a cricket field where the chairs were used as the goalpost. At the end of the video, one can see a couple of cricketers skidding on the slippery surface during a tackle. The cricketers cannot be identified. The 24-year-old cricketer posted the video and captioned it, “Rain affecting our match…..No problem! We always have an alternative.”

Shreyas was part of the Indian limited-overs side that toured West Indies earlier in the year. Batting at No 5, he scored 71 and 65 in the second and the final ODI respectively at Port-of-Spain.

The Mumbai team is currently participating in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai is currently placed in the sixth spot in the points table after five matches. They have won two matches and lost one, two matches were called off due to rain.