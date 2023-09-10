Home

Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Asia Cup Match Against Pakistan Due To Back Injury

Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Asia Cup Match Against Pakistan Due To Back Injury

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the clash against Pakistan due to a back spasm, with KL Rahul replacing him in the playing 11.

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat in the Super 4 game against India. Rohit Sharma at the toss confirmed two changes for India. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed India’s previous game against Nepal due to the birth of his first child has returned to the team, replacing Mohammed Shami. India also made one forced change as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a back spasm, making way for KL Rahul.

The extent of the injury is not known yet. Shreyas Iyer returned to team India after a long layoff due to injury. He was deemed as India’s number 4 for the Asia Cup and the following World Cup but his recent injury has put his World Cup spot in jeopardy.

“Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on. (On rain delays) That’s the nature of the sport, it gave us good time to prepare and now we’ll look to play well. Two changes – Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him,” said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

