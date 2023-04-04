Home

Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of IPL 2023, WTC Final; To Travel Overseas For Back Surgery – Report

The recurring lower-back injury forced Shreyas Iyer out of India's three-match ODI series against Australia last month.

Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer, who complained of back pain during the fourt Test against Australia last month, has been ruled out of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final, according to reports.

Based on the ESPNcricinfo report, Iyer has agreed to go under the knife. He will be travelling overseas for the surgery and is expected to be out of action for atleast three months before the right-hander can resume playing cricket.

