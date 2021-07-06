Mumbai, Jul 5 : Shreyas Iyer believes he’ll be fit on time for the remainder of the Indian Premier League but the Delhi Captials man is unsure of getting back his captaincy. Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Sets July 8 Deadline to Resolve Contracts Row Ahead of India Series

The 26-year-old was ruled out of the IPL following a left shoulder injury he sustained during the series against England.

In Iyer's absence, flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant led the Capitals, who were perched atop the points table when the league was suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

My shoulder, I think the healing process is done. Now it’s the last stage of achieving strength and range.

“So that’s going to take about a month, and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL,” Iyer said while speaking on ‘The Grade Cricketer’ Podcast.

Under Iyer’s captaincy, the Delhi-based franchise had finished runners-up in 2020 edition of the league, that was also played in the UAE, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

Asked if he would come back as captain of Delhi, Iyer said: “I don’t know about the captaincy. It’s in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well, and we are on top, and that’s what really matters to me.

“My main goal is to lift the trophy, which Delhi has never done before,” the stylish batsman said.