India top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has signed bat sponsorship deal with tyre manufacturer CEAT. Iyer, a prolific Mumbai batsman, has been a consistent performer at the domestic circuit.

The 24-year-old has played 9 ODIs and 8 T20Is so far and has drawn praise for his recent performances.

The youngest player to captain the Delhi Capitals in 2019, he led the team to the playoffs for the first time in seven years. He made his T20 and ODI debut for India in 2017 and was a part of the limited-overs squad that faced West Indies and South Africa recently.

“It is my pleasure to be associated with CEAT that has always supported and boosted cricket in the country. I am looking forward to this longstanding relationship with CEAT and continuing to excel in the game, making many more great memories on the field,” Iyer said.

Shreyas started his training at the age of 12 under former India internationak Pravin Amre at Shivaji Park Gymkhana and was part of the 2014 U-19 World Cup . He also had a successful stint playing for the Trent Bridge cricket team in England where he scored 297 runs in three innings at an average of 99.

Owing to his exceptional domestic form in the 2015-16 season, he was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 IPL auction for a whopping Rs 2.6 crores making him the highest-earning uncapped player in the tournament. He scored 439 runs in that edition which earned him the emerging player’s award.

“With IPL and CEAT Cricket Awards, we continue to believe in Cricket’s ever growing popularity. We are delighted to have Shreyas Iyer on board, representing our brand across all formats of cricket. Shreyas is one of the exciting talents that gets added to our super talented line-up of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mayank Agarwal and young Shubman Gill. His fearless yet dependable style of play has made him one of the most exciting prospects in the International cricket and that makes him a great fit for our brand. We welcome him to the CEAT family and hope that he continues to succeed on and off the field,” Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Ltd, said.