Shreyas Iyer Smashes 199 in Practise Match at NCA, Convinces He is Fit to Selectors Ahead of Asia Cup – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: His 199 came in a 50 -over game where he also fielded after his knock.

Shreyas Iyer has been named in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Bangalore: With speculations growing around Shreyas Iyer’s fitness, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain smashed a brilliant 199 in a practise game at the NCA recently. His brilliant knock ahead of the Asia Cup will surely give a lot of confidence to the management. His 199 came in a 50 -over game where he also fielded after his knock. Iyer was a regular part of the side in the white-ball format before he picked up a back injury. The injury ruled him out of the IPL as well.

“He smashed the bowlers at the National Cricket Academy, scoring 199 in a practise tie. To provide the selectors more evidence of his fitness, he then fielded for the entire 50 overs of the match, which was held at the Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore 3/4 days back,” a reliable BCCI source was quoted by TOI.

