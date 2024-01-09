Home

Shreyas Iyer To Play For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Against Andhra Pradesh Ahead Of India Vs England Test Series

Shreyas Iyer has not been named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Shreyas Iyer last played for India in te Test series against South Africa.

Mumbai: Rested against Afghanistan in the T20I series, India batter Shreyas Iyer will be turning up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground from January 12. Iyer, who was one of India’s brightest stars in ODI World Cup 2023, will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the Mumbai batting line-up after the latter was named in the India A squad that will face England Lions.

Having struggled with the bat largely during India’s two-match Test series in South Africa in challenging conditions, the right-handed batter would be looking to regain form and bolster preparations for the Tests against England beginning January 25.

Mumbai will also be without the services of all-rounder Shivam Dube who has been named in the India squad for the upcoming three-match series starting against Afghanistan beginning on January 11. Dube played a big role in Mumbai’s win over Bihar, picking up four wickets in an innings.

The 41-time winners in the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, are coming off an outright win against Bihar in Patna. Mumbai bagged seven points after they crushed Bihar by a margin of an innings and 51 runs with their fast bowlers ruling the roost.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will see the return of captain Ajinkya Rahane, who sat out against Bihar.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza.

