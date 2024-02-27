Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer To Play Ranji Semi-Final For Mumbai Amid Central Contract Abolishment Rumors: Report

Shreyas Iyer To Play Ranji Semi-Final For Mumbai Amid Central Contract Abolishment Rumors: Report

Shreyas Iyer was omitted from India’s squad for the last three Tests against England, had opted out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda citing back pain.

Shreyas Iyer To Play Ranji Semi-Final For Mumbai Amid Central Contract Abolishment Rumors: Report

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were making headlines after the reports claiming that BCCI will abolish their central contract because of prioritizing IPL over International and Domestic Cricket.

Trending Now

Ishan Kishan was last featured in the T20I series against Australia just after the ODI World Cup. He was also the part of India squad that played 2 Test match series against South Africa but he asked for a break citing mental fatigue.

You may like to read

Shreyas Iyer was omitted from India’s squad for the last three Tests against England, had opted out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda citing back pain.

However, Shreyas Iyer will be playing in the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final for Mumbai reported TOI.

Earlier, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had warned the centrally-contracted and India ‘A’ cricketers over non-participation in domestic cricket, citing that a move like that from them to prioritise IPL over domestic cricket, would have severe implications.

However, Mumbai have qualified for the semi-final after a draw against Baroda where Musheer Khan slammed unbeaten 203 knock in the first inning and 33 in second. In the same clash Tanush Kotiannot and Tushar Deshpande created history by their 232-run stand for the last wicket. Both batters slammed respective centuries. This is the second time that a number 10 and No.11 pair smashed centuries together in first-class cricket history.

The last time it happened was in 1946 when Shute Banerjee and Chandu Sarwate were touring the Indian team and smashed respective centuries against Surrey. This has happened for the first time in Ranji Trophy history.

After Ranji Trophy Iyer will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22. He is making a comeback for franchise as young batter was injured in the 2023 season of cash-rich league.

Mumbai will face Tamil Nadu in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy from second March 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.