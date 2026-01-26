Shreyas Iyer to stay as Tilak Varma’s replacement for remainder of T20I Series against New Zealand

Home

Shreyas Iyer will continue to be part of the Men in Blue as Tilak Varma's Replacement for remainder of T20I series.

Shreyas Iyer to continue as Tilak Varma's replacement for T20I series vs New Zealand

New Delhi: Star India cricket Shreyas Iyer will continue to be part of the Men in Blue as Tilak Varma’s Replacement for remainder of T20I series.

India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is steadily progressing with his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. However, he will need additional time to regain full match fitness and will miss the final two T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match series against New Zealand.

Tilak is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of India’s warm-up match

Tilak is expected to rejoin the squad in Mumbai on February 3, once fully fit, ahead of India’s warm-up match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In the meantime, Men’s Selection Committee confirmed Shreyas Iyer will continue as Tilak’s replacement for the remaining matches of the series.

India’s updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

