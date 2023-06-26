Home

Shreyas Iyer TROLLED For Singing Kailash Kher’s Iconic Song; Watch VIDEO

The stylish right-hander did it in the company of his friends inside an hotel room wearing a Brazil jersey.

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer was not picked for the upcoming tour of Windies as he was recovering from an injury. The KKR captain, who is rather multi-faceted, was seen trying to singh a Kailash Kher hit number, ‘Saiyaan’. The stylish right-hander did it in the company of his friends inside an hotel room wearing a Brazil jersey. The Lucknow Super Giants franchise posted the clip on their social media handle and captioned it as: “We’re sorry, Kailash Kher.”

We’re sorry, Kailash Kher 😅 pic.twitter.com/U88ueEaRkd — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) June 26, 2023

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

kl rahul better singer — Atharv Shukla (@Atharb_) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Iyer’s return to international cricket may take longer than expected as reports suggest the India batter might not be fit in time for the Asia Cup 2023, putting his ODI World Cup dreams in jeopardy.

Earlier it was reported that Iyer along with KL Rahul are targeting Asia Cup 2023 return. But it looks unlikeky now and if TOI’s reports is to be believed, Iyer is still having a problem with his back. “Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy.

“His back is still giving him trouble,” a source was quoted as saying to TOI. The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31. Iyer’s back pain surfaced during the fourth Test against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and didn’t bat in that game.

