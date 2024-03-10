Home

Shreyas Iyer TROLLED For Throwing His Wicket During Ranji Trophy Final Between Mumbai-Vidarbha

Iyer, who scored seven off 15 balls, was dismissed by Umesh Yadav while trying to guide a widish short of a length delivery.

Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai: The spotlight was on Shreyas Iyer as he was making his comeback to competitive cricket after missing in action for the past three months. Iyer chose to play the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede stadium. Eyes were on him and he disappointed. What was extremely sad was to see the way he got out. Iyer, who scored seven off 15 balls, was dismissed by Umesh Yadav while trying to guide a widish short of a length delivery. All he could manage was an edge which went straight to Karun Nair. Looked like Iyer was expecting the bouncer but it was a short of length delivery that did the job.

Here is how fans roasted him:

Sab waqt waqt ki baat hai Shreyas Iyer bhai pic.twitter.com/iLj9VQeAWH — Yash Godara(Shreyas ka parivar) (@105of70Mumbai) March 10, 2024

