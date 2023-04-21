Home

Shreyas Iyer Undergoes Back Surgery; Likely To Play ODI World Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer Undergoes Back Surgery; Likely To Play ODI World Cup 2023. (Shreyas Iyer Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who got the back injury during the third day’s play of the Ahmedabad Test in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Iyer has underwent a successful back surgery in London on Tuesday.

Iyer is currently missing the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League due to his back injury and the batter will also miss the World Test Championship Final which will be played at Oval in London in June.

“Shreyas Iyer underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday in London. In fact, he walked a bit too yesterday,” Reported the Times of India.

He is expected to be out in around three months before he resumes training, and should be ideally fully fit before the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit is hoping that Shreyas Iyer will be back very soon and feels the right-hander can still play a part for the team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The recurrence of back pain has kept Shreyas out of the tournament for the time being. He has been doing his rehab but there is very little clarity over the possibility of him returning at some stage.

As a result, the two-time champion KKR has named Nitish Rana as their skipper for the upcoming season.

