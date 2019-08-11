India vs West Indies: There has been a lot of talk in the recent past about India’s no 4 solutions without any permanent fix. Iyer came into bat at No 5 against West Indies in the second ODI and showed why he is highly rated in the domestic circuit as he slammed a timely half-century. Iyer walked into bat after Pant was out for 20. Iyer looked comfortable and looked to play the situation and help Virat Kohli who was going great guns at the other end. Iyer brought up his fifty in quick time as it was laced with five fours. It was Iyer’s third fifty in ODI cricket.

Shreyas … always been a great admirer of his play .. Even in IPL too .. he’s proven best.. Finally proved again with the chance given 50 for Shreyas Take a Bow … 😍😍#INDvWI #Iyer pic.twitter.com/rJXQ2Asz6u — Neninth€ ❣️ (@Balupbrs) August 11, 2019

Excellent fifty for Shreyas Iyer. Very important innings for him and also for team’s balance. He is the solution for India’s long term problem. Surely team management think about him in coming days. Make it count..💪#WIvIND #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/4x0ZxhBV8D — Rohit Sharma FC (@Ro45FC) August 11, 2019

“Personally, I am not thinking about batting only at No. 4,” Iyer said before the match during the No 4 debate. “I want to be someone who is very flexible batting at any number or if you go into any situation you should be able to grab that opportunity and make the best use of it.”