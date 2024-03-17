Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer’s Absence In KKR’s Practice Playing XI Sparks Speculations About His IPL 2024 Participation

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was recently featured in the final of the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha where he scored 95 runs which helped Mumbai to win the trophy for the 42nd time but didn’t come on the field due to nagging back pain. After his absence from the field, there were reports that he would likely to miss the initial matches of IPL.

However, Iyer has joined the KKR practise camp ahead of the marquee event in Kolkata. Now, the franchise shared a photo of their practice XI where Shreyas Iyer has missed his place, after seeing that playing XI fans started speculating about his presence in KKR’s opener clash. Here is the picture:

Thoughts on the Playing XI for our first practice match #KnightsArmy❓💭 pic.twitter.com/izQe8kg7Po — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 17, 2024

KKR will play their opener clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad which will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23.

