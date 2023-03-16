Home

Shreyas Iyer has suffered a lower-back injury and could be out for a longer period of time.

Hardik Pandya bats at India nets ahead of the first ODI against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya had no hesitation in admitting that Shreyas Iyer’s absense will have a huge impact on the Indian team in their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The stand-in-captain was speaking to media on Thursday ahead of the first ODI against Australia.

Iyer has been ruled out of the Australia ODIs due to a lower back injury that also forced him to sit on the bench in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. With an average of 46 plus and a strike of nearly 97, Iyer has been an indispensable part of the ODI set-up.

However, reports suggest that Iyer could be out of action for indefinite period and may also miss IPL 2023. The middle order batter is also the captain of Kolkata Knihht Riders. “Obviously there is no timeline but we have to hope for the best,” Pandya told the media.

Pandya himself has had a long lay-off between 2019 and 2020 after undergoing a back surgery. “I have been in that situation ere the back could be a problem,” he said, recalling his own injury that kept him away from the Indian side for a long period.”

He had no hesitation in admitting that it will impact India’s combination during the three-match series but tyey also at the dame time need to figure out possible solutions.

“It is going to impact, obviously we are going to miss him but we will have to slowly start finding solutions if he is not around (for a long time). If he is around he is more than welcome but if he is not then there is a lot of time to think about it and see how we can go forward,” Pandya added.

India will also take the field on Friday without regular captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the game due to family commitments. The stand-in India captain for the first ODI here at the Wankhede Stadium, Pandya confirmed a new opening pair for the hosts.

“Ishan and Shubman will be opening the innings. The wicket looks how it does throughout the year. I have been playing here for almost seven years. It is going to be challenging because this wicket will give equal opportunities to both the sides,” Pandya said.

