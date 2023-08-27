Home

Sports

Shreyas Iyer’s Back Injury: What Exactly Happened To India Batter? KKR Captain Gives Nerve-Chilling Details

Shreyas Iyer’s Back Injury: What Exactly Happened To India Batter? KKR Captain Gives Nerve-Chilling Details

Shreyas Iyer made a return to the Indian side for the Asia Cup 2023 after a six-month injury layoff during which he missed IPL 2023 and WTC Final against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer thanked the NCA trainers who worked extensively with him in the rehab. (Image: Instagream)

New Delhi: India cricketer Shreyas Iyer finally broke his silence on his back injury and wants to be in the present after the middle-order batter made a return to the national team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and the all-important ICC World Cup at home.

Trending Now

It all started for Iyer at the start of the year against New Zealand when he was ruled out of the ODI series. The right-hander then returned against Sri Lanka in the ODI series soon after and also played the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home.

However, it was during the fourth Test in the BGT that his back pain recurred again and he has been out of action since then. Thereafter, Iyer missed the ODI series against Australia, the Indian Premier League, World Test Championship final against Australia, tour of the Caribbean and the T20I series against Ireland.

A journey of excruciating pain, patience and recovery 👏👏@ShreyasIyer15 highlights the contributions of trainer Rajini and Nitin Patel at the NCA in his inspirational comeback from injury 👌👌 – By @RajalArora #TeamIndia | @VVSLaxman281 Full interview 🎥🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2023

Addressing his back injury for the first time, Iyer stated it was a nerve compression that bother him so much. “To be precise, I have this nerve compression – basically a slipped disc that was compressing the nerve and the pain was going down to the border of my tiny toe,” Iyer said in a video posted by the BCCI.

“It’s excruciating pain and I wasn’t able to express myself about what I am going through,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES